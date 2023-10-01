When on talks about rumors about GTA 6you always have to consider a good dose of imagination on the part of the fans, who tend to see clues and evidence almost everywhere, so much so as to construct truly incredible narratives on the alleged events of presentationin this case of the new action.

What’s official about GTA 6 is basically the only fact that it has been mentioned as coming and currently in development by the team. For the rest, Rockstar Games was careful not to report details on the game in progress, which however was at the center of a huge leak a few months ago.

Beyond the stolen images and videos, however, a real presentation on the game remains to be seen, so let’s get to the recent update: Rockstar Games has published a message on X with the image that you can see below.