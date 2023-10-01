When on talks about rumors about GTA 6you always have to consider a good dose of imagination on the part of the fans, who tend to see clues and evidence almost everywhere, so much so as to construct truly incredible narratives on the alleged events of presentationin this case of the new action.
What’s official about GTA 6 is basically the only fact that it has been mentioned as coming and currently in development by the team. For the rest, Rockstar Games was careful not to report details on the game in progress, which however was at the center of a huge leak a few months ago.
Beyond the stolen images and videos, however, a real presentation on the game remains to be seen, so let’s get to the recent update: Rockstar Games has published a message on X with the image that you can see below.
Analysis of Rockstar Games’ message
The message announces the arrival of some content in GTA Online dedicated to the “lunar festival”, and so far nothing strange. However, many have noticed a detail on the left side of the image, namely a “YOU“.
In truth, the writing behind the two characters is that of Vinewood, the neighborhood of Los Santos which corresponds to Hollywood, but the positioning of the letters certainly could not go unnoticed, and according to some it would be a clear reference.
But it didn’t end there: since we’re talking about a Moon festival, someone even started analyzing the lunar phase represented in the image, and discovered that it corresponded to that of October 3, 2023. This made people think that the presentation of GTA 6 is scheduled for Tuesday 3 October 2023.
In addition to the question of the moon phase, the reasoning would also be based on Rockstar’s insistence on October as a recurring month for this type of announcement, as well as the launch month for various chapters of the series. At this point, we are waiting to see if there could be any news over the next week, aware that even the entire reconstruction of the fans is essentially a sort of big group game.
