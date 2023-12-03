The same source that yesterday circulated an alleged off-screen gameplay video online GTA 6may have revealed the exit periodapparently scheduled for autumn 2024, with pre-orders starting immediately after the release of the first official trailer. Clearly everything should be taken with a grain of salt considering the amount of rumors that have emerged over the years which have proven to be unfounded.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, yesterday an alleged gameplay footage of GTA 6 appeared on TikTok, which according to the community’s reconstructions would have been published by the son of Aaron Garput, co-Studio Head and art director of Rockstar North.

Further details and a small correction on the source of the tip came from the @GTAVI_Countdown account. Apparently, in fact, the video was not published directly by Garput’s son, but by a “friend” of his, who did so because he believes that the sequences and information shared will become “useless” after the publication of the first official trailer of GTA 6 and which therefore, in his opinion, “do not harm anyone”.