As we recently reported, Kotaku published a report discussing the GTA 6 release datesaying it could be delayed until 2026. Now, Mike Straw of Insider Gaming goes against this hypothesis, stating that the release period is still 2025.
Precisely, Straw writes: “I'll say it again, as people keep talking about it: I contacted several sources and was told that the game was 'on schedule' and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is 'pure conjecture'.”
We remember that Kotaku's report did not indicate the certainty of a postponement to 2026but a feeling from the management that feared a delay and was therefore pushing the team to return to the office to make the 2025 exit more certain.
As for exactly when during 2025, Kotaku's report noted two options.
GTA 6, the road to the second trailer
The release date is certainly not set for 2024 and for now players just want to be able to see Rockstar Games' game a second time. The second trailer for GTA 6 does not yet have a date but clues continue to appear that signal the possibility that something is moving, such as a secret playlist on YouTube and a change on the official website.
At the moment we can only wait and hope it isn't too long.
#GTA #postponed #delays #conjecture #Insider #Gaming
Leave a Reply