As we recently reported, Kotaku published a report discussing the GTA 6 release datesaying it could be delayed until 2026. Now, Mike Straw of Insider Gaming goes against this hypothesis, stating that the release period is still 2025.

Precisely, Straw writes: “I'll say it again, as people keep talking about it: I contacted several sources and was told that the game was 'on schedule' and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is 'pure conjecture'.”

We remember that Kotaku's report did not indicate the certainty of a postponement to 2026but a feeling from the management that feared a delay and was therefore pushing the team to return to the office to make the 2025 exit more certain.

As for exactly when during 2025, Kotaku's report noted two options.