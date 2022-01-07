Insider Tez2, known for providing information on Rockstar Games and its games, hinted at what theyear of release from GTA6: the 2023. In reality, his message was more cryptic. According to his words, 2022 will be the year in which Rockstar Games will present its new game, which will however be launched the following year.

Now, Tez2 does not directly name GTA 6, but currently it is the only project that is certain to be developed. Someone has speculated that it could also be Bully 2, even if the uncertain fate of the title and the stormy past of the project make the attribution of the indiscretion more complicated.

A new Red Dead Redemption is highly unlikely, as the second installment of the series was released in 2018. It could also be some remastered edition of the company’s old games, but the hope is that it’s something new.

Naturally Rockstar Games did not comment on the rumor, so take everything with due caution, because it is unconfirmed information. Of course, it would be time for a new Grand Theft Auto to come out, given that the fifth chapter has now been on the market for almost a decade. It must be said that as long as he continues to grind millions of dollars every year, between sales and microtransactions, Rockstar will certainly not hurry to send him into retirement. Who knows for how many years he will continue to milk it.