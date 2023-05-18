Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, may have unveiled the possible release period for GTA 6although very indicative. In fact, we are talking about the fiscal year 2025, that is between April 1, 2024 and March 31 of the following yearan undoubtedly very wide range but it is certainly better than nothing.

The information comes from a press release attached to the latest financial statement. While not specifically mentioning GTA 6, Take-Two does say that it expects to achieve well in fiscal 2025. 8 billion dollars potential revenue by launching projects that he believes “will take the company to even greater levels of success” and set new standards for the industry. He also expects to maintain this momentum in subsequent years.

“Looking ahead, fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our company,” the release said. “Over the past few years, we have prepared our business to launch an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take us to even greater levels of success.

“In fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several game-changing titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve more than $8 billion in projected revenues and more than $1 billion in adjusted net operating cash flow. and unconstrained. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher operating results in fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

For comparison, Take-Two’s revenues last fiscal year amounted to $5.3 billion thanks to the contribution of Zynga. Prior to this acquisition, the company had “only” $3 billion in revenue. To reach 8 billion, therefore, the launch of one or more very important games would be needed.

In short, we are talking about an ambitious goal, which is well suited to a game with enormous sales potential such as Grand Theft Auto 6 and the results it could achieve over the years the successor to GTA Online. To reinforce the hypothesis of a possible launch during the next fiscal year, we recall that Take-Two would appear to be about to launch the game’s marketing campaign.