GTA 6 may not hit stores before the end of 2024 and could even slip to the first months of 2025. This according to Tez2, a rather well-known insider in the Rockstar Games game scene, who added that in his opinion the company could opt for cut some content from the base game in order to meet internal deadlines, and then publish them later in the form of DLC.

“Their deadline, not set in stone and ever changing, is Christmas 2024,” reads Tez2’s post posted on the official GTA forums. “A date that has been postponed numerous times in recent years. Unfortunately it could also be postponed to early 2025.”

Tez2’s estimates are far from those of Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier who last year spoke of a “false release date” set for autumn 2023 then postponed to 2024.

GTA 5

The insider added that he expects theofficial announcement of GTA 6 later this year. Furthermore, he does not believe that the management is willing to postpone the game to the Christmas period of 2025 or even 2026 and that rather to avoid it, they could decide to cut some contents of the base game and then release them as DLC later.

“Personally I see the announcement later this year as a given. I don’t think the management is in a position to be able to postpone it to the 2025/2026 holiday period. Cutting portions of the game and turning them into DLC to be released in a second time it could be more sustainable rather than further delaying the game”.

Keep in mind that the rumors reported above should be taken with a grain of salt, as they are only information without official confirmation and assumptions from Tez2. Waiting for news from Rockstar Games, we invite you to read our special where we explain what we can expect from GTA 6.