GTA 6 will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S is PC according to the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, who with a video took stock of the release, setting, characters and all the other rumors concerning the next chapter of the Rockstar Games series.

Known primarily for his anticipations regarding Battlefield 2042, Henderson wanted to try his hand at a popular and coveted title such as Grand Theft Auto 6, referring what he heard and refuting any theories, but reminding everyone that it is in any case information to be taken with a grain of salt.

According to the leaker, GTA 6 will be set in one Contemporary Vice City and not in the 1980s, as several rumors reported. On the fact that Vice City will be the new setting of GTA 6 there are in fact already several more or less plausible clues, while the temporal collocation would marry with the need not to limit the freedom of developers in relation to the additional contents of GTA Online.

GTA 5, the protagonists in an official artwork.

As for the release, Henderson even talks about 2024 or 2025, since according to him the processing is still in the preliminary stages and Rockstar Games wants to wait for the installed base of PS5 is Xbox Series X | S increase before taking the plunge. This is because, according to the leaker, there is no publication on the previous generation platforms.

Grand Theft Auto VI will therefore be a ‘next-gen exclusive? This is Henderson’s theory, which however goes a bit against what has been the policy of the development team so far, which for example with GTA 5 is about to achieve something completely new: to bring the same game on three different generations of consoles. .

Finally the characters: in the video the rumors that have emerged so far on the presence of several are confirmed protagonists, in line with what we have already experienced in the fifth episode, but this time we will also find a shrewd and brilliant woman, expert in technology and hacking.