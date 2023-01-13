Soon we will be able to see the official trailer Of announcement Of GTA 6at least according to an insider, the YouTuber ‘SanInPlay’, considered very reliable on Rockstar Games things, given that in the past he revealed several details about the game in advance, which later proved to be correct, such as the name of the protagonist and its origins.

According to reports, the trailer will include important details about the story and one of its main characters, Lucy. SanInPlay also shared some very specific details about the content of the video, talking about a dog playing on a beach, a lizard crossing a road and, most interesting, Lucia in prison doing some exercises.

Lucia has been confirmed as one of two playable characters by various leaks. The other should be Jason, her alleged lover. In July, a Bloomberg report spoke of them as two characters strongly inspired by the figures of Bonnie and Clyde.

Unfortunately SanInPlay has not provided any other information on the matter. So we can’t tell you when the trailer could arrive, if it really exists. Important to note that on February 6, 2023 Take-Two, the publisher of Rockstar Games, will be holding their financial report for the third quarter of the current fiscal year. It could be the perfect opportunity to present the game, depending on the results made.