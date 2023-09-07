Grand Theft Auto VI has been waiting for ten years now and the great success of the fifth chapter probably makes it one of the most anticipated titles in the world of video games. In the years Rockstar Games it was a guarantee and in the last period it has been quite clear how the company is exploiting its fame one hundred percent. The porting of Read Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch at the price of a fully stock was just the latest test of how Rock stars can actually afford to still make money on its thick stocks despite having been on the market for a very long time.

The new Grand Theft Auto has been in development for a long time and it seems that the company is costing a lot, at the moment the budget is around 2 billion. This awareness is starting to make fans of the series fantasize about what the launch price of a game that costs so much could actually be and the rumors really go beyond belief.

To date it seems that the most corroborated theory has a price of ben 150 dollars, a figure that is far from probable given that it is totally off the market but it seems that many are starting to consider it plausible. Despite Rockstar’s large expenses, we are more than certain that, given the previous ones, it will not be difficult for the company to recoup its investments even while remaining at a competitive price.