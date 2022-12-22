A new reference to GTA 6 has been found in GTA Online, verified by material stolen a few months ago. Let’s see where. Rockstar Games has announced a new sports car for the online mode of GTA 5, the Karin Hotring Everon. Visually the car is inspired by the Toyota Tundra from the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The Karin Hotring Everon will be available from Southern SA Super Autos for $1,790,000. It will be introduced with the 1.64 update. To purchase it, players will need to finish in the top 3 in twenty races in the Southern San Andreas Super Sport series.

What about GTA 6? You may be wondering. Once you have obtained the car, you can choose different liveries, one of which is from eCola, with the slogan: “Looks Better. Tastes the Same.”

The branding and livery had already been seen in stolen GTA 6 material. The fact that they were also used in GTA Online tells us two things. The first is that Rockstar Games is starting to disseminate hints of GTA 6 in the old chapter, so that the development is at a very advanced stage and there is not much left for the announcement. The second is that he is using the material for marketing, because he obviously knew that the community would immediately spot the reference to the new game.