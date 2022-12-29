GTA 6the new PS5 with removable disc reader e Nintendo Switch 2 will be some of the announcements of 2023 according to the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, which as we know boasts a considerable degree of reliability.

Henderson has lined up five announcements, starting with the reveal of Project Keystone, codename of the Xbox set-top device based exclusively on the technology cloud which Phil Spencer has spoken openly about, saying that the project had been put on hold due to higher costs than he had hoped.

Well, according to the leaker, in 2023 the situation will become more favorable for the presentation of a similar device, even more so after the closure of Google Stadia, with production costs decreasing and a possible launch of the system infall of 2024.

Another announcement coming next year for Tom Henderson is that of the new PS5 with removable disc player, which according to the information held by the leaker will arrive in stores in the month of September 2023 and will go to replace the current modelsunifying production to the benefit of costs borne by Sony.

In 2023 we will also see an announcement relating to the approval or otherwise of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft: Henderson is convinced that this operation will have consequences, even possibly in the courtrooms, but that over the next year we should understand So how are things going? whether the acquisition will be successful or not.

The announcement of GTA 6 will arrive, and this is clearly taken for granted: after the sensational leak with gameplay videos and images of the game, Rockstar Games will finally present the new chapter of the series to the many waiting users, aiming in particular to demonstrate that technically the videos that emerged were far from the final build, much more sophisticated.

Finally, for Tom Henderson 2023 will be the year of the announcement of Nintendo Switch 2, or what will be the name of the next console of the Japanese house. We have reported the rumors that Nintendo Switch Pro will no longer be released, therefore the company will focus on a new model and the time is definitely ripe for a reveal.