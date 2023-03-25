One of the most anticipated titles of this generation (and paradoxically also of the past one) is without a doubt GTA 6the title of Rockstar Games who more than any other before seems to want to dare, and exaggerate. Although the official news about the game comes with a dropper, it is the fans of the game who extrapolate them, above all sifting through the files that emerged with a leak to the thousandth months ago. Apparently, from these files, it seems that GTA 6 will have in it 11 locations between cities and towns, not counting the special locations.

Really the names of these places seem to have been revealed, which would be Ambrosia, Cooperhead, Domed Hills, Ekanfinika, Hamlets, Lake Leonidas, THE, Port Gellhorn, Redhill, SundownAnd yorktown. Given that the files from which this information was extracted were from a build in an extremely immature phase of development (we are talking about a pre-alpha build), much of what was present seems to have been a temporary placeholder, but net of this , it looks like GTA 6 is going to be a massive game to say the least.

Of course it’s just about unofficial information and extrapolated from leaks that arrived on the net, so we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt and consider it rumors. For now, waiting for official information from Rockstar, players can dream.