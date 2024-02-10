We already know that GTA 6 will debut in stores during 2025, but the latest financial report from Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, may have narrowed the field, suggesting that the launch will take place within the next fiscal, that is no earlier than April 1, 2025.

At least this is what Wedbush Securities analysts say after examining the numbers released by the company regarding fiscal year 2025 (April 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025).

“We can only assume that GTA 6 has been delayed until after fiscal 2025, in line with our previous expectations. Management has stated that the number of pre-orders will be slightly higher to 7 billion dollars, very far from the 8 billion dollars which were indicated in May and then revised to just under $8 billion in November.”

“This reduction makes us all but certain that GTA 6 will not release next fiscal year. That said, we have no reason to believe the game has been delayed beyond 2025, it's simply reasonable to assume it will launch later in the year. “