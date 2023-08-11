GTA 6 may be in development from ten years at the time of launch. The information emerged from a curriculum published on LinkedIn, which talks about the game and refers to the first years of production.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated title and Take-Two expects to gross $8 billion since launch. The game could be launched in 2014, which is more than ten years after GTA 5, which originally came out in 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360. Later Rockstar Games worked on Red Dead Redemption 2, but apparently it also carried out the parallel development of GTA 6.

At least this is what can be deduced from the curriculum of an ex-Rockstar in which among the work experiences it is reported that between 2015 and 2018 he worked on GTA 6 as Lead Video Editor in the research department.

His role suggests he’s been handling pre-production material, but also tells us that GTA 6 has been in the works since at least 2015.