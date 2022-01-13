Take-Two may have suggested the launch period from GTA 6. According to some analysts, in fact, the latest financial data shared by the publisher would seem to indicate the fiscal year 2024, which runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, as a possible launch window for the game.

Last week Take-Two announced plans to acquire mobile giant Zynga. On that occasion, the publisher revealed that it provides a compound annual growth rate of 14% in fiscal year 2024.

According to analyst Doug Creutz, such an optimistic estimate, which equates to about $ 9 billion in revenues, could come true “probably with the launch of GTA 6 in fiscal year 2024”, a game that for obvious reasons could generate revenue from dizziness from Take-Two.

A promotional image of GTA 5

As reported Axios, Take-Two in the past has suggested the release of Rockstar blockbusters, such as GTA 5, announcing higher estimated revenue in specific time periods.

Similarly, a Jefferies group analyst says, “There are only a handful of games that can give management the confidence to provide such strong leadership; we believe at least one Rockstar IP will be released by fiscal year 2024.” .

Interesting and all in all credible forecasts if we think of the current market situation, with GTA 5 still selling many copies. Therefore a possible launch of GTA 6 at the end of 2023 or in the first months of 2024 cannot be ruled out absolutely.

Staying on the subject, according to the well-known insider AccountNGT, GTA 6 will be the only new Rockstar Games game of this generation.