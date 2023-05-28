The video streaming platform Kick decided to anticipate the times and launched a category dedicated to GTA 6the highly anticipated Rockstar Games game whose official announcement should be imminent, according to the latest rumors.

After all, the existence of the game has been certain for years now, between the announcement of Rockstar Games and the enormous leak of information in September 2022.

Kick’s move may appear risky, considering that there are no certainties on the announcement of GTA 6. However, some consider Kick’s move almost as a leaki.e. the demonstration that GTA 6 is on the way and that those responsible for the platform know something about it, so much so that Kick herself used the image as a teaser, implying that something is on the way.

Currently, the category does not seem to have spectators, but this desire to anticipate the times still seems suspicious.

For the rest, we remind you that GTA 6 is in development and that a publication is expected for the fiscal year 2024/2025, at least according to what was said by Take-Two.