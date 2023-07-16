Arion Kurtaj, the 18-year-old boy arrested by the London police the gigantic data theft Of GTA 6 of last year was judged psychiatrically incapable to be processed. Given the vice of mind, the member of the Lapsus $ hacker group will therefore not be tried, but the jury will determine whether he actually committed what is attributed to him, rather than ruling with a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

The leak

The alleged map of GTA 6 according to an old leak

The facts date back to September 2022, when more than 90 videos and images of a development build of GTA 6 emerged, which were shared online. Kurtaj he was arrested the following day on suspicion of being connected to the leak.

In addition to the charges for the GTA 6 case, Kurtaj has also been attributed with the hacking of Uber and Revolut, as well as that of Nvidia of February 2022, made together with a seventeen-year-old hacker friend whose name has never been revealed due to his minor age.

The two stole data from big companies and then asked them for a ransom not to disclose it. In total, Kurtaj has twelve pending charges involving fraud and attempted blackmail. However, the vice of mind could lead him not to face any process directly. That doesn’t mean it can’t be sanctioned in some way, such as a life ban on computers, but we’ll see what the jury decides.