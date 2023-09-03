Joe Rogan will be present with his famous podcasts inside GTA 6: the news is reported by a source who claims to be close to Rockstar Games, but since there are no further details, it is clear that it will have to be taken as a simple rumor until possible confirmation.
In recent days, a few have popped up on the net backstory concerning the sensational leak of GTA 6, for example the fact that the leaker used an Amazon Fire Stick to penetrate the defenses of Rockstar Games, but so far there had been no talk of a possible participation of Rogan.
The new rumor refers precisely that The Joe Rogan Experience it can be heard while driving through the streets of GTA 6, certainly with clips made specifically for the game and perhaps taking up the podcast formula, also and above all known for its many guests.
Between potential and perplexity
There’s no question that Rogan boasts a massive following, but his eventual presence within the Grand Theft Auto VI it would represent a controversial move for the game, given that the commentator has often been at the center of controversy and controversy for having also given voice to well-known conspiracy theorists.
On the other hand, the aforementioned formula of his podcast could prove to be decidedly functional with respect to the collateral narration of the new chapter of the Rockstar series, which has always moved even fierce criticism to American society and politics.
#GTA #Joe #Rogan #present #game #famous #podcast #rumor
Leave a Reply