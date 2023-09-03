Joe Rogan will be present with his famous podcasts inside GTA 6: the news is reported by a source who claims to be close to Rockstar Games, but since there are no further details, it is clear that it will have to be taken as a simple rumor until possible confirmation.

In recent days, a few have popped up on the net backstory concerning the sensational leak of GTA 6, for example the fact that the leaker used an Amazon Fire Stick to penetrate the defenses of Rockstar Games, but so far there had been no talk of a possible participation of Rogan.

The new rumor refers precisely that The Joe Rogan Experience it can be heard while driving through the streets of GTA 6, certainly with clips made specifically for the game and perhaps taking up the podcast formula, also and above all known for its many guests.