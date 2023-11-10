Basically, the accusation would be that of having ruined the party for the developers and having wasted years of work behind the scenes to prepare the announcement. It all started with the post by John Junyszek, the community manager of 343 Industries, who attacked the Bloomberg journalist directly, followed by many others, including fans and industry people, who began to hurl anathemas against Schreier.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has been accused by many of having been the cause of the meager announcement Of GTA 6 of the past few days. The reason could be found in his report with which he anticipated Take-Two’s move by talking about December for the presentation trailer.

Absurd accusations

In reality there are quite a few accusations questionable. Schreier basically did his job as a journalist: he gave news that he was certain of. Moreover, the very fact that someone passed the news to him makes it clear that Take-Two had planned the announcement well before his report, otherwise it would not have existed.

So why announce GTA 6 in this way? Just look at the dates. The post with the announcement of first trailer of GTA 6 in December 2023 arrived on November 8th. On the same day (in the United States), Take-Two presented its financial report for Q2 of the current fiscal year, in which it announced losses of $543.6 million. It’s easy to understand how the most anticipated game ever was used to stop the possible decline in shares due to losses. In fact, the announcement of the trailer was enough to make the company’s shares rise and contain the damage from the financial report.

Of course it is right to specify that this is our speculation, but honestly we see it as more likely than the announcement due to a journalistic report, especially after years and years of rumors regarding the game, including a huge data theft.