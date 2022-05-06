Rockstar Games has already broken a record with Grand Theft Auto 6 and the game has not yet been revealed.

After months of waiting, Rockstar finally confirmed in February that the next chapter is in development.

GTA 6 has gone viral across multiple social media platforms in the past 18 months, from Twitter to TikTok.

The next installment in the popular action-adventure series has been tagged as the most anticipated title of all time by some fans, and this is now also proven by the statistics.

The news everyone was waiting for arrived on February 4th: the confirmation of GTA 6 has amassed thousands of likes and retweets in an hour.

Two months later, the post has over 599,000 likes on Twitter, an industry record on the platform.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022



Speaking of records on Twitter, after GTA 6, there is a post from Sony with a postponement of a PS5 event and in third place a tweet from Splatoon 3.



『ス プ ラ ト ゥ ー ン 3』 の 発 売 日 が 判明 し た！

9 月 9 日 と の こ と だ！

大自然 で 、 大都会 で 、 さ ら に ひ ろ が る ナ ワ バ リ バ ト ル に ご 期待 い た だ き た い。 pic.twitter.com/PzRe2gHyjR – Splatoon （ス プ ラ ト ゥ ー ン） (@SplatoonJP) April 22, 2022



Fans are hoping this appreciation will “force” Rockstar to reveal the game with a trailer, but there is no indication of a reveal any time soon.

