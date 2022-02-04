The authors of Red Dead Redemption have just dated GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series.

After years talking and speculating about the new episode of the GTA saga, rock star has confirmed what was an open secret: there is a new Grand Theft Auto in development and they hope “to be able to share more information as soon as we are ready”. Message that comes at the same time as the release date of GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has been announced.

Rockstar has dated GTA 5 on Xbox Series and PS5The study responsible for the formidable Red Dead Redemption 2 has not provided more details about the long-awaited GTA 6 (or whatever name it adopts), but this is the first time that Rockstar has officially and clearly spoken about this new open world action game. Until now, all the information about this sandbox came from rumours, leaks or even slips on an employee’s resume.

The desire to have news of the game has motivated that even year after year, the economic forecasts of Take Two are analyzed with a magnifying glass in search of data that confirms the launch of the video game. Precisely, just a few weeks ago, there was already speculation about the launch of GTA 6 in two years, but until today, neither the publisher nor, of course, Rockstar had commented on it.

GTA 5: launch on PS5 and Xbox Series

As we told you, Rockstar has taken advantage of the announcement of the release date of the veteran Grand Theft Auto V on the new generation consoles to drop this other announcement, which is not surprising because it is expected. In addition to GTA 5, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S players will also have the opportunity to play the successful GTA Online, which will incorporate some new features in its jump to the new generation.

About the long-awaited new GTA, at 3DJuegos we dedicate an article to the Rockstar saga talking about the enormous challenge that GTA 6 faces: defeating the very legend that it has created.

More about: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar.