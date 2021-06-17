After some announcements were made about GTA Online, something interesting happened: GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter. GTA Online itself was trending this morning after Rockstar Games announced that it was shutting down the game’s servers on PS3 and Xbox 360. But while Rockstar Games said nothing about GTA 6, or even its existence, the game became trending. in the social network, staying that way until now.

In fact, it’s not the first time that GTA 6 is trending. Every time something about the franchise is announced, this phenomenon is repeated. It is the desire of the fans to have a new game in the series, which has remained “silent” since its fifth installment, precisely because of its success.

The GTA 6 map would have been leaked

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter

As for the fact that GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter, it’s worth looking at how this happens. Start with Rockstar Games announcing something related to GTA 5 and GTA Online. From here, Grand Theft Auto fans flood responses with comments and dating tweets about GTA 6. This makes it trending. From here, Grand Theft Auto fans click on it thinking there is some news. There never is, so they are disappointed.

After this they tweet about this disappointment, which only fuels the trend and makes it grow, attracting more clicks. It’s all a vicious cycle and a warning of what will happen when GTA 6 is finally announced. That being said, until this happens, the Grand Theft Auto fans have no more desire and hope that one day it will be announced.