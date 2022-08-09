The CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, has dedicated a few words to the next installment of Rockstar.

Officially, we only know of Grand Theft Auto VI that it is currently in development by rock staralthough a reliable source from Bloomberg left us with the information that the sixth numbered installment of the successful franchise will have a Latin woman as the protagonist, among other details of her world.

However, after the publication of fiscal results report corresponding to the last quarter, the CEO of Take-Two strauss zelnick mentioned GTA 6 during the presentation and wanted to make it clear that they have no problems with it, since his development “is on the right track”as stated in statements collected by pc gamer.

The development of GTA VI is on the right trackstrauss zelnickFurthermore, Zelnick claims that high standards have been set with the next Rockstar title. “With development on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series underway, the team at Rockstar Games is once again committed to setting a creative benchmark for the saga, for our industry and for the entire entertainment sector“Commented the boss. “Just like the studio has done with all its major releases.”

Without much more information about it, the document corresponding to the latest financial results of Take-Two has also left us with other news of the GTA sagaas Grand Theft Auto V has sold 170 million copies, in addition to some bad news about other games from the company, such as the delay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which was scheduled for this October.

