It all opens with the fact that, in exactly 1 month, it will be the 25th anniversary of RockstarGames, a company that over time has given us dozens of masterpieces of various kinds. For this reason, never was a more right date: so Rockstar Games has revealed that in December, exactly at the beginning of the month, the first trailer of the new Grand Theft Auto (which is currently called GTA 6, but it could change, ed.).

The blog post on the site RockstarGamesin the Newswire section, explains: “Next month marks Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary. Thanks to the incredible support of our players around the world, we’ve had the opportunity to create games that we are truly passionate about – without you, none of this would have been possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this travel with us.”

The post goes on to explain what the company is born in 1998and has always pushed the idea that video games could become as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment.

Then throw the bomb this way Sam Houserimplying that the game will most likely be shown during the The Game Awardswhich will be held on December 7th.

It remains to be seen whether the title will take 6 as its numbering or, as the blog post suggests, it could change by losing the canonical numbering in favor of a subtitle that contextualizes the new adventures of the iconic saga.