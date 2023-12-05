Evidently the enthusiasm for GTA 6 is so high that it pushes players to fantasize about the next chapter in the Rockstar Games series, that is GTA 7which already is entered the trends of X | Twitterdespite the fact that we are talking about a game that will not arrive in stores before 2030, in the most optimistic of hypotheses.

Last night Rockstar Games finally published the first trailer for GTA 6, several hours ahead of schedule to combat the leaks that appeared online, racking up over 50 million views in less than 24 hours. It goes without saying that since then the new game in the series has been the predominant theme of most social discussions, in the forums and also on our pages.

However, there are those who are already thinking about what will come next and in fact a few hours after the publication of the trailer, GTA 7 entered the Twitter trends | X strong of over 18 thousand posts citing him, as we can see in the tweet below. A was also created dedicated subreddit with over 3,800 members at the time of writing.