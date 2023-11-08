Just to demonstrate the frantic expectation that exists around GTA 6 just look at the numbers that the very simple is recording post containing the announcement of the trailer coming in December, which has garnered a quantity of Impressive likes and views.
As we reported in the last few hours, confirming a previous scoop from Bloomberg, Rockstar Games has practically announced GTA 6, reporting that a first presentation trailer will be published at the beginning of December, but without yet providing a precise date for when this will be shown.
It was a short and concise message, which does not contain even a single precise reference to the new game: it does not contain images, nor a logo and does not even mention the specific title of the new chapter, speaking only of the “next Grand Theft Auto”.
A short message but one that hit the mark
In short, it is truly an extremely concise post, but it was enough to unleash enthusiasm in a public that has been waiting for years to have information on GTA 6. This is easily demonstrated by the numbers reached in these few hours of publication: the post is in fact close to 90 million views and has surpassed 1 million likes on X.
According to what some observers have reported, it would be the most liked post ever with regards to videogame-related messages, even if the metric in this is rather uncertain. What is certain is that the short message had the disruptive effect that Rockstar Games evidently wanted to achieve.
Also note the various responses to the post, among which the message from Devolver Digital stands out, which in its usual sarcastic style wrote “Do you need a publisher? Our direct messages are available”. But we also see the one from Xbox which claims to “appreciate an early gift” about Christmas and the “Let’s Goooo” from PlayStation UK. At this point we are waiting to know when the trailer will actually be released next month.
