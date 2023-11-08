Just to demonstrate the frantic expectation that exists around GTA 6 just look at the numbers that the very simple is recording post containing the announcement of the trailer coming in December, which has garnered a quantity of Impressive likes and views.

As we reported in the last few hours, confirming a previous scoop from Bloomberg, Rockstar Games has practically announced GTA 6, reporting that a first presentation trailer will be published at the beginning of December, but without yet providing a precise date for when this will be shown.

It was a short and concise message, which does not contain even a single precise reference to the new game: it does not contain images, nor a logo and does not even mention the specific title of the new chapter, speaking only of the “next Grand Theft Auto”.