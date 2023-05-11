GTA 6 it won’t be just any game. Regardless of any other considerations, it will be the mainstay of Take-Two for at least ten years, as GTA V was. It makes sense that the publisher invested more than one billion dollars?

In mid-August 2022 Take-Two has revealed that in total GTA V has produced total revenues of 7.68 billion dollars, which will also increase from then to today. In the launch weekend alone, there was talk of receipts for 1 billion dollars from sales of the game in stores alone. In total the game has sold more than 175 million copies (the last known official figure).

According to some estimates, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games’ next game, cost between 370 and 540 million dollars, despite belonging to a series that is certainly not as strong as the GTA in terms of public appeal (however capable of selling dozens of millions of copies). Just recently there has been a lot of talk about how the development costs of triple A have grown enormously with the latest generation of consoles, reaching insane figures.

By development costs we mean both production and marketing costs. In such a scenario that a title like GTA 6, followed by one of the spearheads of the traditional market, as well as a beacon of that of live service with GTA Online, it has disproportionate costs it’s not surprising one bit, honestly. We would have been surprised if Take-Two and Rockstar Games had decided to save money, so much so that we also considered a previous rumor that spoke of 2 billion dollars to be realistic.

In factual and Freudian terms, GTA 6 will aim to be the video game bigger on the market, the one that must necessarily try to annihilate the competition, first of all that of GTA 5 itself. It will be the most technologically advanced game, by virtue of budget, as Red Dead Redemption 2 was in the previous generation, largely undefeated by current generation titles. Take-Two will have invested a fortune in it because it knows it can get so much more out of it. Whether this fortune is 1, 2 or even more billion dollars does not matter.

