The presentation with official announcement of GTA 6 could be imminentconsidering that Rockstar Games, according to some sort of insider, is sending some warning email on a presentation event for the “next chapter” of his series.
The matter is reported by an X user identified as Nima: what makes it rather interesting is that this person would be part of the team dedicated to quality control of Capcom USAtherefore an element that can be considered an insider of the video game industry.
Nima published a post on X in which he shows a folder of email where an incoming email from “RSGNYC PR”, which appears to be the Rockstar Games public relations division in the USA, stands out. The title of the email seems rather explicit: “Unveiling the new chapter”.
The presentation is expected at the beginning of December
In fact, we already know that GTA 6 is about to be announced and shown, since it has been the same RockstarGames to report it clearly and publicly, indicating the beginning of December as the expected period for this presentation.
The question arises spontaneously, however: what does Capcom USA have to do with GTA 6 and why should it receive a secret email from Rockstar Games with the warning about the presentation? Indeed these are rather mysterious elements, but there is indeed a special bond between the two companies.
Capcom has in fact managed the publishing of various chapters of Grand Theft Auto in Japan in the past years, furthermore Nima could be part of a sort of mailing list of developers and professionals to whom Rockstar Games could have sent the email in question.
The fact that we are probably close to the presentation can also be deduced from the fact that the Rockstar Games website has been redesigned for the game, so all that remains is to wait a few days, probably.
