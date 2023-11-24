The presentation with official announcement of GTA 6 could be imminentconsidering that Rockstar Games, according to some sort of insider, is sending some warning email on a presentation event for the “next chapter” of his series.

The matter is reported by an X user identified as Nima: what makes it rather interesting is that this person would be part of the team dedicated to quality control of Capcom USAtherefore an element that can be considered an insider of the video game industry.

Nima published a post on X in which he shows a folder of email where an incoming email from “RSGNYC PR”, which appears to be the Rockstar Games public relations division in the USA, stands out. The title of the email seems rather explicit: “Unveiling the new chapter”.