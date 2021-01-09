A A leak of an email from the GTA 6 music producer sparks new rumors. And it is that the rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6 continue to appear while Rockstar Games remains silent about its next great game. A music producer named Chiko Kan, who recently posted a screenshot of an email about his involvement in a project tagged for 2021. There is various news we have received from the game, such as that GTA 6 would be episodic or very possibly it would be a totally different universe from GTA 5.

It’s been seven years since Grand Theft Auto 5 originally released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 and fans can’t contain their excitement for a possible next version. Rockstar Games, however, has been very quiet about what they are working on after their latest release, Red Dead Redemption 2. Since then, multiple have circulated. rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 and how it could be, and one even claims that the company canceled Bully 2 to develop the next GTA. The truth is that GTA 6 ignites new rumors is something we can say at least once a week.

An insider talks about the rumors that GTA 6 is coming soon

Xbox Series S Next-gen performance on the smallest Xbox ever

Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works in conjunction with modern system-on-a-chip (SOC) technology to deliver up to 120 FPS gameplay on a smaller console

Faster loading times – Games load significantly faster with the custom SSD on the Xbox Series S

Last updated on 2021-01-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Leaking an email from the GTA 6 music producer ignites new rumors

Kan’s email suggested that the company is developing multiple projects right now, and many speculate that he is involved with Grand Theft Auto 6. This project, as mentioned in the email, is scheduled for launch in 2021. Kan shared the screenshot of the email in his New Years post, which was sent by Richard Barnes, Head of International Communications.

What is interesting to note here is that Richard Barnes left Rockstar Games in 2019You therefore confirm that this email was at least sent prior to 2019.However, as the user of Bozidarilic reddit, this may all be a hoax from the text. The color of the third paragraph, which mentions the participation of Rockstar Games, is slightly different from the rest of the email.

The multiple projects Rockstar Games is working on, as mentioned in the email, if true, may very well be in reference to Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. For now we cannot know beyond the fact that GTA 6 ignites new rumors, but this perhaps means that there is something real in this.