Since its release, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has captured global attention, reaching over 170 million views on YouTube and becoming one of the most viewed trailers on the platform. Now, Hyundai has decided to give its own interpretation of the game's trailer. Known for its commitment to the world of racing, the Hyundai Motorsport team created a unique version of the film, titled “Grand Test Auto XXIV”. The video is a masterpiece of creativity and passion for racing. Since its inception, fans have been treated to breathtaking car stunts, exhilarating racing scenes and a variety of everyday moments that reflect the spirit and energy of the Hyundai Motorsport team. But that's not all: the video manages to capture the essence of GTA 6, mixing it with the real world of car racing. Hyundai's creative team paid particular attention to detail, incorporating moments of victory from real races and recreating celebrations, conversations and moments of team cohesion that mirror those seen in the GTA 6 trailer. The parody is an homage to the game, but to the at the same time celebrates the skills and energy of the Hyundai team in the world of rallying.