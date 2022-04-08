Fans of Grand Theft Auto they are waiting impatiently GTA 6.

Unquestionably one of the most popular franchises in video game history, GTA games have come a long way over the years. It has been a while since we witnessed the release of the latest GTA e game Rockstar has dedicated its resources to GTA Online for the past few years. Despite this, rumors of the release of the next installment of the franchise have been around for several years.

Rockstar has finally confirmed this year that the next GTA game is indeed in development. It was one of the weirdest announcements of all time, as the company made such a big reveal via a simple tweet. Rockstar said they want the next iteration to be even more ambitious and that more details about the game will be shared in the near future.

Now, according to Rockstar Games insider Matheusvictorbr, one of the mysteries of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition has finally been solved.

Após alguns meses. I was confirmed that it imagem is do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente is inspired by Próximo ao subúrbio American, Nas mediações de Hollywood – Florida. Perfeição! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IkkXzvrYsH – Matheusvictorbr- (@ Matheusbr9895_) April 6, 2022



The insider claims that after a few months it has finally been confirmed through his sources that an image previously discovered in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition belongs to the upcoming GTA 6. He continues adding that the image in question would reveal one of the locations of GTA 6 inspired by Hollywood.

Source: Dualshockers.