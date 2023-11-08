To make people understand the scope of a game like GTA 6 just look at the way it was announced and the reactions it has received anyway: other publishers organize events, arrange evenings or jostle to find a space on important stages, but Rockstar Games just needs to publish a message on X to unleash the crowds. “We are very excited to let you know that we will be releasing the first trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto in early December. We look forward to sharing many more years of experiences with you.” This is the very simple post by Sam Houser published in the last few hours, as far away as possible from the glitzy marketing and hype culture nurtured by many industry representatives, yet capable of unleashing enthusiasm in a truly impressive way. There is no image, no logo, no artwork. Not even a real title, given that GTA 6 is not specifically mentioned but rather a vague “next Grand Theft Auto”, referring everything, evidently, to the release of the trailer. Which however doesn’t have a precise date either, if you look closely, so it really is the bare minimum on Rockstar’s part, which however has easily achieved the expected result. On the other hand, when it comes to the sequel to a game that has sold 185 million copies and continues to sell regularly 10 years after its release, there is little need to push the promotional accelerator. There are those who think that the presentation trailer could be shown during The Game Awards 2023, but in truth it does not seem to be the most probable solution: the scope that a first video of GTA 6 can have would excessively overshadow everything else of the contents of the show and the title, on the other hand, certainly does not need a pre-set stage to impose itself on the public. See also Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2: new images show some of the locations from the game

What will GTA 6 look like? An unofficial interpretation of GTA 6 It is more likely that Rockstar Games will simply decide to publish the trailer on YouTube and its own social channels, entrusting the power of the sequences with all the messages they want to convey, as they did in the past with Red Dead Redemption 2 and with Grand Theft Auto V itself. Knowing the style and modus operandi, we can also expect a video composed mainly of gameplay and cutscenes, but drawn strictly from the game content: the team usually does not rely too much on computer graphics and impressive directorial choices, preferring to simply let the graphics of the game do the talking, which will probably be destined to establish new standards for open titles world. The problem is that the release of the game could still be far away: again taking the previous cases as a model, both the first trailer for GTA 5 and that of Red Dead Redemption were released two years before the launch of the respective games on the market, which could indicate a 2025 release for GTA 6. See also Shinji Hashimoto joins Sony Music after 28 years with Square Enix

What we know about GTA 6 Will the protagonists of GTA 6 present themselves like this? As for the game itself, different information they emerged in the past following the legendary colossal leak that hit Rockstar Games and led to the diffusion, on the internet, of development materials and preliminary builds which, if nothing else, made it possible to deduce some elements of the new chapter. It is likely that many things have changed in the meantime and that these materials no longer reflect the actual characteristics of GTA 6, but what has emerged is the setting set to Vice City, corresponding practically to Miami, a female character (who seems to be called Lucia) and a male character (perhaps called Jason). No elements are known about the story, while it is very likely that the map is particularly large, although there are conflicting rumors as to whether it focuses more on the extension and variety of scenarios or more on “density”. Various rumors also speak of more realistic dynamic weather, advanced artificial intelligence for NPCs, new level animations and graphics superior to what we have seen so far. While waiting, there are also those who have collected all the (alleged) information leaked so far in a 60-page document, just to give an idea of ​​the wait surrounding this title. See also Persona 3 Reload perhaps on Nintendo Switch, another vague clue appears

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.