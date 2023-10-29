Take-Two has patented new locomotive technology in order to ensure Grand Theft Auto 6 has “highly dynamic and realistic animations”.

That’s according to u/Tobbelobben30, who and noted that the name Tobias Kleanthous was “mentioned in the [GTA 6] leaks”. After a little sleuthing, Tobbelobben discovered that Kleanthous worked at Rockstar between 2014 and late 2021, during which he specialized in AI/gameplay and animation.

Interestingly, Kleanthous is also the lead inventor and author of a patent called System and Method for Virtual Character Locomotion, which they describe on their LinkedIn profile as “regarding animated locomotion control based on some of the core technology” they “architected and implemented at Rockstar Games”.

“Based on this patent, it seems like they’re using a clever system,” Tobbelobben30 says, after apparently reading the patent before it was taken offline. “They’ve built a library of small building blocks for character movements. These blocks can be combined in various ways to create a wide range of animations.

“For instance, think about a character in the game walking in the rain, feeling tired, or getting injured.



“Instead of designing separate animations for each of these situations, they use these building blocks to put together the character’s movements naturally.”

Tobbelobben30 believes this means “GTA 6 can have more diverse and lifelike animations” so that you’ll see characters moving in ways that “match the weather, their energy level, and their injuries”, making the game feel “more immersive”.

“It’s like having characters that can adapt to different situations, making the game world feel more real and thrilling,” they said.

