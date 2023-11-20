“I heard they wanted to include hurricanes and tornadoes I don’t know why they were cut,” writes Rockstar Universe on in the development.

Over the years, some rumors have claimed that Rockstar Games would implement in GTA 6 an advanced weather system never seen before. According to the latest rumor, Rockstar Games had to give up on these plans . According to the well-known Rockstar Universe source, the “most extreme weather conditions” were discarded during development.

Why remove dynamic weather in GTA 6?

GTA 6 would therefore not include extreme climatic conditions and high quality, no more than seen in other games. Managing the weather in a video game is very complex and requires great effort from the gaming machine if you want to achieve high-quality results. Furthermore, incorporating extreme weather events such as tornadoes and floods into a large open world requires even more effort.

Furthermore, this type of climate event must have a playful purpose and, for example, it may not be in Rockstar Games’ interest to interrupt a player’s mission because a tornado is coming to town.

Obviously this is just a rumor that puts an end to other rumors, but according to most rumors GTA 6 will mainly take place in Vice City, the fictional setting inspired by Miami, Florida. Florida is known for extreme weather events and therefore it is not impossible that, at least initially, Rockstar Games considered the idea of ​​including tornadoes.

