The wait for GTA 6 is one of the longest that its fans have ever gone through. This installment will arrive 12 years after its predecessor. Although its release has many in anticipation, A former Rockstar developer doesn’t seem so hopeful.

Obbe Vermeij, former technical director at Rockstar North, decided to talk about GTA 6. Although he said he was impressed by the scenes in the first trailer, he believes the game could disappoint fans. Especially those who want a huge technical leap between sequels.

For him, this would happen mainly for two reasons. The first is because the previous installment has already had many re-releases and in each one it received a graphical touch-up. The second is because of the current capabilities of technology that moves much slower than in previous generations.

Source: Rockstar Games.

He believes that many players expect a completely realistic world for GTA 6 but the reality is that it could look very similar to the previous one. Although he added at the end that, despite these limitations, he believes that it will be the best game available at the time of its release. What are your hopes for this title?

What do we know about GTA 6?

After a long time without anything official, Rockstar revealed the first trailer for GTA 6 at the end of 2023. This trailer showed us that we will have two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, who will seek to climb the criminal world of a modern Vice City.. Apart from this, we only have rumors that its map will change seasonally and that it will have destructible scenarios.

As for its release date, the first trailer said it would arrive sometime in 2025. Right now they have already given him a more closed window for the fall of next year.. So we could expect it between September and November, so the wait is still a bit long.

