For Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two video games they cost too little for what they offer. The mind immediately flies to GTA 6 , of which the first trailer will be shown next December, and to the rumors about the price of the game. In reality it is just the umpteenth chapter on an issue that has always been debated in the world of video games.

How much should the latest generation video games cost?

Zelnick wanted to warn an investor against generalizing the issue video game prices starting from the state of video streaming services, with subscriptions rising in price after a period in which they aimed to accumulate users while keeping them low. According to him, video games are increasingly moving towards subscription services, which however have different commercial logics in the sector. That is: publishers feel that video games offer more than they cost.

Zelnkick he then explained the price calculation method used by Take-Two, based on the relationship between the playing time, the actual time of use and the value given to it by the player based on whether or not he owns it, different if the game was rented or part of a subscription.

“By this standard, our prices are still very, very low, because we offer many hours of involvement with really high value,” explained the Take-Two boss, concluding that the industry offers a truly advantageous value for money for consumers consumers.

Zelnick also mentioned that there have been very few price increases in the industry, and that the most recent one at $70 for flagship products was the first in many years.

Finally, Zelnick explained that there are many other executives who think like him, making it clear that the perception of the very low price of video games is widespread.