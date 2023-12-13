For those who don't know, the first trailer for GTA 6 shows an NPC full of tattoos on his face that fans have easily linked to Lawrence Sullivan, a man arrested twice for illegal possession of weapons and made famous by the media who they christened the “Florida Joker” due to his resemblance to the Joker played by Jared Leto. A few days after the release of the trailer, Sullivan publicly asked Rockstar Games for $2 million in damages for exploiting his image in the game without consent.

Lawrence Sullivan, the ex-convict known by the nickname Florida Joker he practically gave an ultimatum to Rockstar Games of three days, ordering the company to pay him compensation, now rose to $3 million for the alleged Easter egg dedicated to him present in the first trailer of GTA 6 .

Sullivan has hard evidence, or so he says

Now Sullivan is back in charge, raising the compensation request by a further million dollars and giving Rockstar Games a three-day ultimatum, after which he will unleash his lawyers. To make his warning even more serious, Sullivan added that his case is not like that of Lindsay Lohan, the actress who sued Rockstar Games for a similar case, and that he has some concrete evidence.

“GTA, I'm giving you the greatest free marketing that you have had throughout the history of this game. For this, I want a million dollars more,” began Sullivan in a video posted on TikTok.

“You're taking forever to get back to me. See? Find the other person in Florida who played that character. I'll wait, I'll wait. GTA, we need to talk, do you think I'm joking? You have three days, three days, before my lawyers lose their minds on this case. It's not like Lindsay Lohan's. I have concrete evidence.”

In all this it is interesting to note that Sullivan also dyed his hair purple (previously it was green), most likely to make the resemblance between him and the character who appeared in the GTA 6 trailer even more evident. In any case, we doubt that Rockstar Games will give in to requests. Perhaps the Florida Joker should take Red Dead Redemption 2 voice actor Arthur Morgan's advice to enjoy the fame while it lasts.