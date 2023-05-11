A job offer for a dubbing director would suggest a complete script for GTA 6: just another speculation or…?

There may still be a long way to go before the announcement of GTA 6 and its final release, but the feeling that many have lately is that times are getting shorter and tighter. In fact, in recent days, there have been several speculations from enthusiasts, which give us food for thought about the possibility that Grand Theft Auto could finally be close to a new iteration. The latest came out of a job offer, which would be leading many to think that the development could be nearing its conclusion.

GTA 6, finished script? —

As discovered by Gamerant and also reported by Dexerto, the official site of Rockstar Games has just introduced a job offer for a “voiceover director”. According to some, this would be a sign of how the GTA 6 script would have already been completed and the development of the game would have reached a point where nothing else (or much more) would be missing than the dubbing of the characters and their dialogues.

The job offer —

“Rockstar is seeking an experienced director with a track record of delivering immersive performances for theatre, TV or film,” the statement reads.job offer, which does not explicitly refer to GTA 6 but only to “innovative video games”. Among the duties of this person will also include “dubbing sessions, from the contents of the main story to NPCs and extensions”, all “maintaining nuance and continuity with the narrative of the game”. The job also includes motion capture support, as well as traveling to other countries to conduct voiceover sessions. Other elements that would suggest an involvement of the next Grand Theft Auto…