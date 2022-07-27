Nine years after GTA 5, Rockstar is working on GTA 6 and, according to the latest news, it is now certain that it will be the most ambitious project ever made by the US software house. In particular, according to what was reported in a report published by Bloomberg, the game world will be expanded over the years and the possibility, for the first time in the history of the series, to play with a female character will be added.

Let’s go in order and talk about the game world. The city in which the adventures of GTA 6 will be set will be a fictional version of Miami plus its neighboring areas. A return to the past for Rockstar Games: in the city of Florida, in fact, the legendary GTA Vice City, one of the most loved titles by the public of the entire series, was set.

That’s not all, because Miami won’t be the only city in the game. In fact, with the passage of time, more cities will be released which, at this point, will include other missions and other plot developments. The game world will be immense right away, but if what is reported in the report were true, it would be potentially immense. Additionally, there will be many more indoor environments than in GTA V.

About the new female character who, we remember, will represent a turning point in the history of the franchise, at the moment we only know that she will be a Latin American girl. She and the other male playable character were inspired by the story of Bonnie and Clydea couple of American criminals active in the 1930s.

In short, if this information were to be confirmed, sooner or later, by Rockstar Games, we would be faced with an infinite game that promises dozens of hours of entertainment. We can’t wait to try it, and you?