GTA 6 it was announced at the beginning of December 2023, fans were able to see a trailer and, obviously, they are still not satisfied and are looking for every possible clue about the new game. For example, one enthusiast claims to have noticed inside theofficial artwork a section that it may hide the game map.

As you can see in the pair of tweets below, the section in question is in the right corner, on the wall of the venue under the purple awnings. There is actually something present, a sort of painting, and according to some GTA 6 fans it would be the game's map.

“Please tell me I'm not the only one who sees it, Vice Beach on the right, a city in the center and islands scattered around.” This is what the user who first shared this information commented and which was then analyzed by many others online.