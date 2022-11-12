Grand Theft Auto VI either GTA 6 In short, it is one of the most anticipated games, but many things about it are a mystery, such as its graphics engine. That’s why a youtuber decided to imagine what it would be like GTA 6 with Unreal Engine 5.

Whoever had this idea is only known as XXII, who through his YouTube account published some videos imagining how this Rockstar Games title could look like and did a good job.

The videos in question are titled GTA 6 – Vice City Freeroam, Brazil Freeroam Gameplay Preview Y Liberty City ’98 Freeroam.

The first and as its name suggests allows you to appreciate the streets of Vice City in a way not seen before.

As for the second of them, it shows a highway with vehicles crossing it as well as pedestrians moving from one side to the other. It is a short but well detailed sequence.

Font: Youtube.

Regarding the third video of GTA 6 Recreated with Unreal Engine 5, it is based on Liberty City in the late 1990s.

It is necessary to reiterate that none of the videos mentioned above are based on what Rockstar Games is developing.

They are actually approaches to what the new main installment of the franchise could look like, which at the moment has no window or release date.

What is known so far about GTA 6?

For years there was speculation about GTA 6 but it was only on February 4, 2022 that Rockstar Games confirmed its existence without mentioning what graphics engine it is using, and it is doubtful that it is Unreal Engine 5.

More than anything because the study decides to use its own tools. Most of the current details come from a huge leak on September 18 that included images and videos.

Font: Youtube.

The game is in a very preliminary stage of development. There are two preliminary characters, which are Jason and Lucia. Also, it looks like some of the action will take place in Vice City but in the present day.

But as its creation is progressing, it is possible that what was mentioned before will change in the future. It may take more time before Rockstar Games shares official information about Grand Theft Auto VI.

In addition to GTA 6 we have more video game information in EarthGamer.