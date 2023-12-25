GTA 6 it will be released in 2025, so we still have to wait more than a year to be able to play it. However, fans can't wait to do it and have launched a meme petition For skip 2024 moving directly to the following year.

A year wasted

The first trailer for GTA 6 caused a great sensation in the world of video games, due to its realistic graphics, as well as for the realization of the new chapter of one of the most beloved series in the world of video games.

Unfortunately it was also a harbinger of not exactly welcome news, such as the launch in 2025 or the delay of the PC version. Many simply don't want to wait, so here comes the meme petition, which is a joke image that shows how more than 23,000 people have already signed to make a clean cut in the next calendar year.

Naturally, this is an initiative aimed at showing the anticipation for GTA 6 and nothing else, but it is interesting how much resonance it is having, a sign of the hunger that has spontaneously generated around the Rockstar Games title.

For the rest, we remind you that GTA 6 was initially announced for PS5 and Xbox Series The PC version will be released at a later date, probably a year or two after the console ones.