This is the only way to explain the noise created by the announcement of the arrival of a trailer, then by the precise date of publication of the trailer, then by its duration. L’ hype is already skyrocketing and, honestly, it is difficult in this case to blame anyone for the frantic wait, given that the official sources (read Rockstar Games social channels) are making dizzying numbers in perfect autonomy, with players who share compulsively everything that is published. There is simply enormous interest around the arrival of the game, which is also natural considering that we are talking about the sequel to one of the best-selling and most played titles of all time, which is well over ten years old.

GTA 6 it’s on everyone’s lips, so much so that we can easily consider it the most anticipated game ever, even if practically nothing is known about it officially yet, leaks aside. It is to the point that any sigh of RockstarGames it sets hearts alight, producing torrential reactions from gamers, who have evidently found their new messiah.

A game that has no right to be good

Doesn’t that sky already tell you about a masterpiece?

From here the joke comes easy, now a real inside joke here on Multiplayer.it: what if GTA 6 was just a good game? Let’s clarify: it will have skyrocketing production values ​​(there is no confirmation on this matter, but it is difficult to doubt it). We are probably talking about the most expensive video game that has ever been made and will be at least until the arrival of GTA 7, which will be released when some of us are too old to enjoy it. But what if these “production values” acted as a smoke screen?

To the single player campaign of GTA 5 there were several structural problems, which were overlooked without too much drama precisely by virtue of what it represented from the point of view of technological advancement. Over the years, many of these problems emerged and were highlighted, but by then it was too late to take away the aura of myth. And deep down, many are simply not interested in anything, considering that the majority of players have dedicated themselves mainly to GTA Online, where social activities are what count above all.

Of course we’re joking. We all know that GTA 6 already has the word “masterpiece” printed on the box. You don’t even have to see the game to tell that. Just know the running time of the first trailer: 1 minute and 31 seconds. Doesn’t it already make you want to open your wallet and throw money at the screen?