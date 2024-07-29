GTA 6 has ended up in Moige’s sightsthe Italian parents’ movement, in relation to the news that (also) in the new chapter of the series by Rockstar Games there will be clear references to drugs.

“It is very serious that a video game reported by us several times “due to the dangerousness of the content, you continue to propose increasingly harmful content without any limit on selling to a minor audience despite having a +18 qualification”, declared Antonio Affinita, director of Moige.

“By the way, in GTA there have been references practically since the first edition to drugs, drug dealers and drug addicts. This is therefore a ‘theme’ that is destined to become even more present, which is particularly serious.”

“There is a real debate about video games Regulatory Wild Westat most self-regulation rules that are applied little and badly, as we also reiterated in our latest report ‘Sold to Minors’.”

“It is therefore necessary an urgent, strong and decisive action by the Governmentbecause video games are a form of communication that involves our children by passing on unhealthy and deviant messages and behavioral styles, impacting their psycho-physical and emotional health perhaps more than TV.”