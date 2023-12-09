As reported via Reddit, a link which promises to download a copy of GTA 6. It doesn’t seem necessary, but for complete safety we specify: it is obviously a fake which has the sole purpose of infecting your computer.

Below you can see an example of GTA 6 installation setup (fake, of course) which to an inexperienced eye could seem more than legitimate. We repeat: it is not. If you are not an expert in technology and video games, rest assured that it is impossible that any version of the Rockstar Games game is already in circulation.

Because it’s not true? First of all, because it’s too good to be true and this in itself should be a wake-up call. Furthermore, the game has just been announced with a release date set for 2025. It is too early for there to be a real playable version in the hands of the general public.