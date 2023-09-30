The last one update Of GTA Online would hide, not even very well in reality, a reference to GTA 6 . Many saw it as a sign of the imminent arrival of the official presentation of the highly anticipated game, even if for now there is certainly nothing.

Galeotta was the image

But that’s a VI!

In the past few hours RockstarGames explained all the news that GTA Online players can expect in the coming weeks. Among these, there are two Red Happy Moon T-shirts designed to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, shown in the image above.

As you may have noticed, the two characters wearing the t-shirts are placed in front of the writing Vinewoodof which only the letters V and I are left uncovered which, when combined, form the Roman numeral VI, or 6. There are also those who have underlined that the presence in the image of a male and a female character is another reference , considering that GTA 6 should have a couple of protagonists.

Teasers? Or wild community speculation? Hard to say. The only certainty is that the presentation of GTA 6 is getting closer, not least because time passes and sooner or later Rockstar Games will have to pull it out of the hat, also considering that it should be released between April 2024 and March 2025.