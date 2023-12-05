GTA 6 was not presented at 3pm today as expected due to the intervention of the infamous leakers, who literally “spoiled the party” for millions of fans, forcing Rockstar to bring forward the publication of the highly anticipated trailer by around 15pm.

The “emergency” solution it was necessary precisely because of the circulation, already in the hours preceding the actual official preview, of the game trailer, leaked like many other GTA-themed contents of recent years.

Developers at Rockstar Games have joined the complaining tweet against “dirty play” by leakers: among these we have selected some who, between disgust and regretthey make us include all the work behind the marketing campaign of the most anticipated game ever.

Well, that fucking sucks. — Lloyd Knott (@LloydK_VFX) December 4, 2023

sad that it came out this way, but couldn’t be more excited to be working on an amazing project with amazing people 🌟 https://t.co/1L1MjuJwee — zara 🙂 (@elysivms) December 4, 2023

Gutting to take that special moment away from everyone but… I hope it was everything you all hope for and more 🌴 https://t.co/cco8Ovbnik — Joe (@Joe_Martin98) December 4, 2023

Sad that it was shown this way, but still super stoked to finally let the world see what we’ve been working on! Hope y’all enjoy 😊 https://t.co/lAhYXcn4p8 — Jay Marsden-Bullen (@jayMarBu) December 4, 2023

