Take-Two has patented a new technology dedicated to the movement that would guarantee a Grand Theft Auto 6 “highly dynamic and realistic animations”. At least according to u/Tobbelobben30, a user on Reddit who noted that Tobias Kleanthous’ name was “mentioned in the leaks of [GTA 6]”. After investigating online, Tobbelobben discovered that Kleanthous worked at Rockstar between 2014 and the end of 2021, during which time he specialized in AI/gameplay and animation.

Interestingly, Kleanthous is also the primary inventor and author of a patent called System and Method for Virtual Character Locomotion (System and Method for Virtual Character Movement), which he describes on his LinkedIn profile as “concerning animated motion control based on some of the core technologies” that he “designed and implemented at Rockstar Games.”

“Based on this patent, it seems like they’re using a very clever system,” says Tobbelobben30, who appears to have read the entire patent. The user explains that Rockstar Games would have created gods “blocks” of animations which can be combined dynamically by the game to create multiple types of movements, which vary depending on factors internal and external to the animated character.

Tobbelobben30 believes this means that “GTA 6 can have more varied and realistic animations“, so you see characters move in ways that “correspond to the weather conditions, their energy level and their injuries”, making the gaming experience “more immersive”.

“It’s like having characters that can adapt to different situations, making the game world more real and exciting.”