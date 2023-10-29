Take-Two has patented a new technology dedicated to the movement that would guarantee a Grand Theft Auto 6 “highly dynamic and realistic animations”. At least according to u/Tobbelobben30, a user on Reddit who noted that Tobias Kleanthous’ name was “mentioned in the leaks of [GTA 6]”. After investigating online, Tobbelobben discovered that Kleanthous worked at Rockstar between 2014 and the end of 2021, during which time he specialized in AI/gameplay and animation.
Interestingly, Kleanthous is also the primary inventor and author of a patent called System and Method for Virtual Character Locomotion (System and Method for Virtual Character Movement), which he describes on his LinkedIn profile as “concerning animated motion control based on some of the core technologies” that he “designed and implemented at Rockstar Games.”
“Based on this patent, it seems like they’re using a very clever system,” says Tobbelobben30, who appears to have read the entire patent. The user explains that Rockstar Games would have created gods “blocks” of animations which can be combined dynamically by the game to create multiple types of movements, which vary depending on factors internal and external to the animated character.
Tobbelobben30 believes this means that “GTA 6 can have more varied and realistic animations“, so you see characters move in ways that “correspond to the weather conditions, their energy level and their injuries”, making the gaming experience “more immersive”.
“It’s like having characters that can adapt to different situations, making the game world more real and exciting.”
GTA 6, what could the animation blocks be used for
A system of this type could not only allow us to create more varied and contextualized animations, but would allow us to have a more animations with less effort, at least in the long term. Instead of having to create an entire animation for every possible movement of the character, the idea that emerges from what has been reported is that Rockstar Games can simply create the individual components and then leave the rest to the system.
GTA 6 will certainly be a massive game (even if an ex-Rockstar Games hopes that the map will be smaller) so finding ways to simplify the production of assets could be fundamental to completing the project in an acceptable time.
