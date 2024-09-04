According to a new rumor, it is possible that Sony has secured a deal for the ““exclusive marketing rights” Of GTA 6with the game that could be associated with PS5 and PS5 Pro in advertising materials exclusively, or at least with priority.

There is nothing official about it and the rumor should be taken with a pinch of salt, also because it comes from a source whose reliability is not certain: the MAGG leaker reportedly told YouTuber Colt Eastwood, and the information was also corroborated by RedGamingTech. To be honest, these are all names that don’t inspire a great deal of confidence, but the idea is certainly not absurd and the issue would also make sense, given that Sony is probably planning to apply a major communication push to the launch of the PS5 Pro.

In fact, the closeness between Rockstar Games and Sony has also emerged in the past, with GTA 5 also used to promote PS5 since the well-known PlayStation Showcase presentation of 2020, so the issue would not be strange at all.