According to a new rumor, it is possible that Sony has secured a deal for the ““exclusive marketing rights” Of GTA 6with the game that could be associated with PS5 and PS5 Pro in advertising materials exclusively, or at least with priority.
There is nothing official about it and the rumor should be taken with a pinch of salt, also because it comes from a source whose reliability is not certain: the MAGG leaker reportedly told YouTuber Colt Eastwood, and the information was also corroborated by RedGamingTech. To be honest, these are all names that don’t inspire a great deal of confidence, but the idea is certainly not absurd and the issue would also make sense, given that Sony is probably planning to apply a major communication push to the launch of the PS5 Pro.
In fact, the closeness between Rockstar Games and Sony has also emerged in the past, with GTA 5 also used to promote PS5 since the well-known PlayStation Showcase presentation of 2020, so the issue would not be strange at all.
A very important agreement
“Sony has secured the marketing rights for GTA 6 for PS5 and PS5 Pro,” MAGG reported, which obviously does not rule out a release on other platforms, but these “will not have visibility in marketing materialsthat’s all,” he explained.
For its part, Red Gaming Tech also reported to confirm the matter, saying that it has heard that Sony will use GTA 6 insistently for the PS5 Pro promotion. As one of the most important releases in recent video game history, it is certainly a huge investment.
This obviously doesn’t mean that GTA 6 will be a PS5 and PS5 Pro exclusive, but simply that these platforms could be the only ones to appear in trailers and commercials various related to the Rockstar Games game, with a solution that we have already seen many times in the past.
Given the appeal of Grand Theft Auto, the effects of such a deal could be significant, given the imbalance already in place between Sony and Microsoft in the console sector and the fact that the former has a new hardware model to launch in the near future with the PS5 Pro, to which Xbox does not seem willing to respond directly.
