With the actual announcement of GTA 6 on the part of Rockstar Games, the usual torrent of rumors that are based solely on assumptions has become a raging river, but the fact that the game could have a different title it is actually a reflection that has interesting and shareable aspects.

As reported by GamingBible, which reports a discussion between various users on Reddit, there is actually the possibility that GTA 6 is not actually called Grand Theft Auto VI, as we have taken for granted for years, and this could have been suggested right from the now famous post in which Rockstar Games announced the arrival of the presentation trailer in December.

As we have seen, the team really did the bare minimum to announce the upcoming arrival of the trailer: the matter was in fact entrusted to a short and concise message in which it talks about the arrival of the trailer at the beginning of December, but without including no image or precise detail.