With the actual announcement of GTA 6 on the part of Rockstar Games, the usual torrent of rumors that are based solely on assumptions has become a raging river, but the fact that the game could have a different title it is actually a reflection that has interesting and shareable aspects.
As reported by GamingBible, which reports a discussion between various users on Reddit, there is actually the possibility that GTA 6 is not actually called Grand Theft Auto VI, as we have taken for granted for years, and this could have been suggested right from the now famous post in which Rockstar Games announced the arrival of the presentation trailer in December.
As we have seen, the team really did the bare minimum to announce the upcoming arrival of the trailer: the matter was in fact entrusted to a short and concise message in which it talks about the arrival of the trailer at the beginning of December, but without including no image or precise detail.
A clue in Rockstar Games’ post?
Despite this, the post still achieved incredible results in terms of popularity, which demonstrates the level of celebrity achieved by the series and the level of anticipation for the new chapter. However, what is striking about the post on X is the fact that you don’t mention specifically GTA 6.
“We are very excited to let you know that, in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” these are the words used by Rockstar Games. Although it is quite logical that “next Grand Theft Auto” corresponds to GTA 6, this is not a given, also because previously the series has used subtitles different to identify some chapters and not the standard numbering, as we have seen for famous titles such as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City or Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
Progressive numbering has become a standard from the fourth chapter onwards, i.e. for the last two titles in the series, but it does not mean that Rockstar Games has no intention of recovering the other type of title.
